Supro releases Blues King 10 combo amp

We've already been impressed by the Supro Blues King 8 and 12 guitar amps in our reviews so we're delighted to see the 5-watt Blues King 10 making its debut to the line up of small valve combos.

(Image credit: Supro)

A custom-made 10" BK10 speaker is designed to recreate the field-coil examples from the early US tube amps and this 6V6-powered tube amp packs a Class-A power amp to give you the touch sensitivity and headroom for a go-to everyday combo that will prove its worth for recording too.

There's a footswitchable FET boost function and when you need even more, the Fat Drive mode features a new CMOS tube emulator circuit for more distortion. A two-band EQ and master volume allows further tone control.

(Image credit: Supro)

One of the Blues King's key features is the analogue spring reverb and you'll find that here along with a line-out for direct recording or using alongside a second amp.

(Image credit: Supro)

The Supro Blues King 10 is priced at £499 / $499 / €589. For more info, visit suprousa.com