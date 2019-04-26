Superbooth 2019: Synthstrom Audible brings looping to the Deluge in latest update

Superbooth 2019 : Synthstrom Audio has announced looping will be one of the new features in its latest firmware update.

Version 3 of the synth / sampler /sequencer workstation will allow the looping and sampling of audio clips with the Deluge’s tempo automatically snapping to the tempo of the incoming audio signal, depending on its length, at the point the stop or loop function is triggered. You can also set the tempo by ascertaining the tempo of an imported clip.

The new firmware update will also allow Deluge to host USB MIDI controller devices and can provide power to connected devices whilst receiving DC power. Synthstrom Audible is also working on an affordable MIDI foot controller solution and hope to have more info on that very soon.

The looping function is the second feature to be teased from the latest update, with the QWERTY keyboard mode which you can check out below.