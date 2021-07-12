Super MIDI Pak turns your Super Nintendo console into a playable MIDI synth

As well as playing host to some truly magnificent games, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) is remembered for its barnstorming ‘90s soundchip.

We’ve seen this emulated in software various times, but if you want total authenticity, you need Super MIDI Pak, which turns your SNES into an actual, physical, playable MIDI synth.

The cart is compatible with both NTSC and PAL versions of the Super Nintendo, as well as the Super Famicom and Super NT. It gives you access to 16 polyphonic channels with independent settings, and you can plug in your keyboard via the micro USB and 3.5-inch TRS MIDI ports.

Your SNES synth will respond to standard MIDI sustain, sostenuto, legato switch, portamento (glide), pitchbend, vibrato, pan and volume messages, and can play the SNES-format SPC files.

There’s also a companion web application that can convert WAV and SPC files and upload them.

The Super MIDI Pak is available for pre-order now priced at $100 (plus sales tax and shipping). There’s no shipping date at this stage, but orders are being accepted up to 15 October 2021.