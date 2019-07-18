Summer NAMM 2019: Vox promises “the sound and feel of a full sized electric guitar in a compact format” with new mini guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Vox has unveiled the SDC-1 mini electric guitar, which aims to deliver “the sound and feel of a full sized electric guitar in a compact format”.

The 479mm (18.9”)-scale model can be played in the same tuning and tension as a standard guitar when strung using .012-.054 strings.

Its high gear ratio tuning heads are specially designed for short-scale guitars, and the guitar itself features a poplar body, maple neck and purpleheart fingerboard.

(Image credit: Vox)

This one could make an interesting alternative for beginners and guitarists with small hands.

The SDC-1 mini electric guitar is available now for £165 - see Vox Amps for more.