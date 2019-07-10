Summer NAMM 2019: So, um, Martin has made a Brexit guitar...

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Well, here’s a sentence we never thought we’d write: Martin has unveiled a Brexit-themed acoustic guitar.

The American acoustic behemoth has offered its own satirical take on the UK’s hellish political landscape with the custom D-16E’s Robert F Goetzl-designed artwork, which depicts a headphones 'n' shades-rocking George Washington with the unusually punctuated caption, ‘Hmmmm? Been there… Done that!!’

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

If you can divert your teary eyes away from the half-EU, half-Union Jack graphics, you’ll note that the D-16E features a Sitka spruce gloss top and satin-finished sycamore back and sides.

There’s also a high-performance neck taper and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics.

The D-16E Brexit model costs $2,799 - lord only knows how much that will be in pounds by the time it launches later this year.

Head over to Martin Guitar for more info, and stay tuned for the company’s other SNAMM releases.