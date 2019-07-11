Summer NAMM 2019: Martin debuts 13 new acoustic guitars, including some… unusual one-offs

SUMMER NAMM 2019: It just wouldn’t be a NAMM show without a load of new acoustic guitars from Martin, and the iconic American company has brought a host of practical updates and some head-turning special editions.

These include the headline-grabbing (and slightly baffling) D-16E Brexit, as well as the 00L Fly Fishing and American Chopper Custom, based on the TV show of the same name.

More traditional range updates include new Little Martins, the first Junior with a cutaway, plus a number of fresh 16 Series models.

Read on through for more info on each guitar, and pay a visit to Martin Guitar for a closer look at the new range.

Special and limited editions

000E Black Walnut Ambertone

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

PRESS RELEASE: This Auditorium model is crafted with black walnut back and sides for well-balanced tone that bridges the gap between rosewood and mahogany. A Sitka spruce gloss top, hand-finished with an ambertone burst, adds to the balanced tone and improves projection.

The high-performance taper neck makes it easy to move up and down the fretboard. The fingerboard and bridge are made from FSC® Certified Richlite®. This model, which is limited to 125 instruments, comes equipped with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics and a soft-shell case for ease of travel. It is strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,399.

00L Fly Fishing

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

PRESS RELEASE: This sloped-shoulder art guitar is crafted with stunning gloss-finished goncalo alves back and sides, which provide a responsive bottom end and lively midrange. It includes a Sitka spruce gloss top for balanced tone and projection and a high-performance neck taper for ease of playability up and down the fretboard.

The top is printed with custom fly fishing-themed artwork by William Matthews and includes custom pearl inlay on the fingerboard and headstock. This model, which is limited to 100 instruments, is left-hand friendly and can be fitted with optional electronics. It is strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $4,399.

D-16E Brexit

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

PRESS RELEASE: This 14-fret Dreadnought art guitar is crafted with satin-finished sycamore back and sides, which provide clear and transparent overtones with a punchy response.

It includes a Sitka spruce gloss top for balanced tone and projection and a high-performance neck taper for ease of playability up and down the fretboard. The top is printed with playful, custom Brexit-themed artwork by Robert F. Goetzl.

This model is fitted with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics and strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,799.

American Chopper Custom

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

PRESS RELEASE: Martin collaborated with the hit TV show American Chopper and Paul Jr. Designs to build a three-wheeled vehicle and an automotive-inspired custom guitar that were featured in two television episodes broadcast in March 2019.

Limited to only seven instruments, this 14-fret Dreadnought guitar features design elements such as aluminum riveted panels (a first for Martin) and custom inlay in wood and copper. It includes an Engelmann spruce top, which produces complex tones, paired with Guatemalan rosewood back and sides to add deep basses and crisp trebles.

The model features European flamed maple binding, nickel open-gear tuners, skeletonized butterbean knobs, and a stainless-steel label. It is strung with Titanium Core strings. List price $39,999.

Little Martin Series

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

PRESS RELEASE: The Little Martin may be small in stature, but it's big on tone, quality, and versatility. New to the series, the LX1R and LX1RE feature solid Sitka spruce tops for warmth and projection, with back and sides in a rosewood pattern high-pressure laminate – a durable, sustainable alternative to wood.

The LX1R and LX1RE showcase a laser-etched herringbone rosette, and they are the first LX models to include a pickguard. Each guitar comes with a soft gig bag for easy transport so you can take your music anywhere. The Little Martin is ideal for travel but also makes a great student guitar.

All LX models are strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings. List price $499 to $599.

Junior Series

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

PRESS RELEASE: The Junior Series is designed for players who want a slightly smaller, solid wood guitar with the same build characteristics as its full-sized counterpart, so they don't have to give up that fill-the-room Martin sound in exchange for comfort.

The new Auditorium style 000Jr-10 and 000CJr-10E (the first Junior model with a cutaway) feature sapele back and sides, offering warm tones and a strong midrange response, with Sitka spruce tops for added warmth and projection. A soft back edge, along with a tapered neck, makes these guitars comfortable and easy to play.

They come equipped with Fishman® Sonitone electronics and include a soft gig bag for easy transport so you can take your music anywhere. All Junior Series models are strung with Retro® light gauge strings. List price $699 to $799.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

16 Series

D-16E and GPC-16E

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

PRESS RELEASE: The 16 Series D-16E and GPC-16E are crafted with satin-finished East Indian rosewood back and sides for resonant sound with deep bass and rich overtones.

They include Sitka spruce gloss tops for balanced tone and projection and high-performance neck tapers for ease of playability up and down the fretboard.

The D-16E and GPC-16E come equipped with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics. They are strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,199.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

00-16E and 000-16E

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

PRESS RELEASE: The 16 Series 00-16E and 000-16E are crafted with satin-finished granadillo back and sides, providing prominent bass response while maintaining bell-like overtones.

They include Sitka spruce gloss tops for balanced tone and projection and high-performance neck tapers for ease of playability up and down the fretboard. The 00-16E and 000-16E come equipped with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics.

They are strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,199.

D-16E Burst and OMC-16E Burst

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

PRESS RELEASE: The 16 Series D-16E Burst and OMC-16E Burst models are crafted with satin-finished ovangkol back and sides for resonant sound with deep bass and rich overtones.

Ovangkol can vary both in color and grain complexity for a unique look. These models include mahogany burst ovangkol gloss tops for balanced tone and projection and high-performance neck tapers for ease of playability up and down the fretboard.

The D-16E Burst and OMC-16E Burst come equipped with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics. They are strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,399.