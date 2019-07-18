Summer NAMM 2019: Gretsch reveals 5 new Electromatics, limited-edition Streamliner and Rancher

SUMMER NAMM 2019: As well as fresh signature models, Gretsch is debuting a slew of new entry- and mid-level electric guitars in Nashville, alongside a collectible acoustic model.

Specifically, there's a quintet of additions to its mid-range Electromatics range, a lone debutant in the entry-level Streamliner series and that strictly limited Rancher Parlor.

G5232T Electromatic Double Jet FT with Bigsby - £529/€599

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Delivering "essential Jet power and fidelity at a great price", the G5232T has a double-cut chambered mahogany body with arched maple top, mahogany neck and laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

It also hosts new Black Top Filter’Tron pickups in the bridge and neck, promising loud, punchy performance and solid definition regardless of gain.

G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby - £789/€899

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

The G5622T, meanwhile, has been refreshed with new pickups and finishes.

A double-cutaway maple body with chambered spruce center block, a lower set maple neck featuring a laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and Black Top Broad’Tron humbucking pickups in the bridge and neck round out the package.

G5622LH Electromatic Center Block Double-Cut with V-Stoptail- £789/€899

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

A new model just for lefties, the G5622LH boasts a similar body and neck, the same control layout - master volume control with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge and neck pickup volume controls and three-position pickup toggle switch - plus an anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, Graph Tech NuBone nut and G-arrow knobs.

G5420TG Limited Edition Electromatic ’50s Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby - £1,039/€1,179

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

One for devotees of full-on twang, the G5422TG Ltd pays homage to the classic Gretsch hollow bodies of the '50s.

There's an arched maple top with sound-post bracing and oversized F-holes for acoustic breadth, and a playable-looking maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.

Onboard, we have dual Black Top Filter’Tron pickups and a flexible control layout consisting of master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge and neck pickup volume controls and three-position pickup toggle switch.

G5422TG Limited Edition Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut with Bigsby and gold hardware - £1,119/€1,279

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

The G5422TG has a thinner, fully hollow build with a Filter’Tron tone for a resonant hollow body sound with a chiming voice.

Its arched maple top features sound-post bracing and oversized F-holes and the maple neck hosts a rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

A pair of Black Top Filter’Tron pickups are onboard and, once again, there's an upgraded control layout, now consisting of master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge and neck pickup volume controls and three-position pickup toggle switch.

This is a strictly limited issue, and also sports vintage Gretsch touches like aged white body binding and multi-ply purfling, a gold pickguard, vintage-style open back tuning machines, gold hardware, secured Adjusto-Matic bridge, Graph Tech NuBone nut, stylish G-arrow knobs and Bigsby B60G vibrato tailpiece.

G2622TG-P90 Streamliner Center Block P90 with Bigsby - £519/€589

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Moving on to Gretsch's well-received Streamline entry-level line, please welcome the G2622TG-P90, which comes in any finish you like as long as it's Candy Apple Red satin, and is designed for "high gain-friendly performance, slick, easy playability and spectacular style".

A lightweight spruce center block runs the length of the body, reinforcing the top while eliminating undesired feedback, and there's a blinging gold Bigsby-licensed B70 vibrato tailpiece.

G5021E Limited Edition Rancher Penguin Parlor - £/€TBC

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

The G5021E Limited Edition Rancher Penguin Parlor is an undeniably handsome acoustic sporting a Midnight Sapphire finish with gold hardware.

The onboard Fishman Presys III pickup/preamp system, a solid spruce top with maple back and sides, gold sparkle neck and body binding, Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, gold plexi pickguard and a “vertical wing” Gretsch headstock logo all feature.