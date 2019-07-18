Summer NAMM 2019: Gibson partners with Jimmy Wallace Guitars, Banker Custom Guitars and Echopark Guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Gibson has announced the boutique guitar makers with whom it intends to share its trademarked designs for future models: Jimmy Wallace Guitars, Banker Custom Guitars and Echopark Guitars.

The Authorized Partnership Program, which was discussed in a recent interview by CEO James ‘JC’ Curleigh, will see Gibson grant the luthiers a license to use Gibson trademarks, which include the Les Paul, Explorer, ES-335, Firebird and Flying V body shapes and headstocks.

Gibson will promote instruments built by these makers, who will pay a royalty fee to the company, according to Curleigh.

The guitar giant has also announced collaborations with capo company Thalia Brands and the Aviator Nation lifestyle brand, as well as securing over 40 fee-free IP licenses in support of TV and movie productions.

Gibson is notoriously protective of its IP, and currently in the midst of a comprehensive trademark lawsuit filed against Dean Guitars.