Summer NAMM 2018: New Sequenz carry case will hold up to four Korg Volcas

SUMMER NAMM 2018 : Korg has, once again, teamed up with Seqeunz Music Gear to produce a rather sensible carrying solution for Volca owners.

The CB-4Volca is a semi-hard case that can hold up to, you’ve guessed it, four Korg Volcas and there’s also room for the accompanying power adapters and cabling.

The semi-hard case features a completely removable lid, fastened by a zip and plenty of protective foam to keep your precious synths away from harm. The case also comes with a carry handle and shoulder strap.

There’s currently no confirmation on price, but we should be seeing the CB-4Volca this coming September. Keep your eyes peeled on the Korg and Sequenz websites.