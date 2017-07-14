Summer NAMM 2017: Taylor's new 12-string small-bodies revealed

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Taylor Guitars has announced a two-pronged expansion to its range of 12-string small-body acoustics.

The 362ce (above) and 352ce (below) are as player-friendly as their well-received predecessors, the 552ce and 562ce, thanks to their similarly comfortable 12 fret-necks, 24-7/8-inch scale length and lap-friendly Grand Concert shape.

“Oftentimes 12-string guitars can be uncomfortable to play,” said Andy Powers, Master Guitar Designer. “They’re usually heavier and bulkier, and the scale length and string tension require quite a bit of hand strength to achieve the intended sound and tone.

"The feedback when we introduced the 552ce and 562ce 12-string models last year was so positive from hobbyists and experts alike that we wanted to expand the options for that design.”

The 362ce features a mahogany top and solid Tasmanian blackwood back and sides, which should offer a controlled performance especially suited to recording, while the 352's Sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides are designed to produce a more dynamic response and crisper articulation.

The 362ce and 352ce will both be available from August for $2,099 and $1,999 respectively and will ship in a Taylor deluxe hard shell case.

Elsewhere, Taylor has unveiled a new tobacco sunburst finish option for its rosewood 800 or 900 Series models (below). Newly developed colouring technology has allowed the company to add the finish without impairing volume or responsiveness by increasing the thickness of the 3.5-mil finish.