Summer NAMM 2017: new Billy Corgan Yamaha signature acoustic revealed

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Yamaha has announced the release of an all-new Billy Corgan signature acoustic.

The Smashing Pumpkins star co-designed the limited-edition Billy Corgan Signature Model Jumbo Acoustic Guitar, derived from the standard run LJ16R Jumbo, which is one of two newly announced additions to the company's LJ line.

Read more: Yamaha FG-TA

The signature edition sports Corgan’s zero logo on the headstock, a TUSQ nut and saddle, Gotoh vintage-style tuners, brass bridge pins and no pickguard. For still more desirability, 100 of the already strictly limited run of 400 guitars will ship with an exclusive Brown Sunburst finish.

"Working with Billy on his signature model is a big step in our refocus on mid-and higher-end Yamaha acoustics," said Dennis Webster of Yamaha Guitars.

"This collaboration has allowed us to coordinate the debut of his limited-edition signature model with the newly designed LJ guitars."

The standard run guitars will slot into Yamaha's existing LJ Series. The new LJ6R and LJ16R models feature solid Engelmann spruce tops treated with A.R.E. (Acoustic Resonance Enhancement), maple body binding, an ebony fretboard and bridge, plus a new tortoise-pattern pickguard. They also come complete with an under-saddle passive pickup.

The Yamaha LJ6R (MSRP: $995) and LJ16R (MSRP: $1,575) acoustic guitars will ship in July 2017. Pricing and availability for the limited-edition Yamaha LJ16BC are to be confirmed.