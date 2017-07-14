Summer NAMM 2017: Fender Custom Shop’s Pacific Battle guitars take flight

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Alongside its more conventional jaw-dropping offerings, Fender’s Custom Shop has been busy prepping the military-vibed Pacific Battle Tele and Strat for action.

Inspired by the B-25 Mitchell bomber, the Pacific Battle Strat and Tele are each built from a two-piece select ash body, complemented by a lacquer-finished transparent green stain plus tarnished brass knobs and hardware.

What’s more, the guitars’ pickguards are crafted from the actual aluminium skin of a B-25. It’s less Road Worn, more airborne.

Elsewhere, the lacquer-finished C-shaped mahogany neck is paired with a 9.5”-radius ebony fingerboard with 6105 frets.

The Tele is packing a pair of hand-wound Custom Shop Texas Special pickups, while the Strat boasts Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups, including a reverse-wound/reverse-polarity middle pickup for enhanced hum-cancellation when combined with the bridge or neck pickup.

The Pacific Battle Tele and Pacific Battle Strat are available later this year for £7,569 each, and include a custom army-green deluxe hardcase and B-25 model plane. Nice touch.