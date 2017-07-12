Summer NAMM 2017: Cort lifts the lid on flagship G280DX electric guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Cort has officially announced the flagship of its newly redesigned G series guitars, the G280DX.

Packing an alder body and flame maple top, the G280DX is most notable for its eye-catching Java Sunset finish and matching headstock on the offset S-style body.

A Canadian hard maple neck is paired with a maple fingerboard at 25.5” scale, with a spoke nut truss rod at the base of the neck for easy tweaks.

Pickups comprise Cort’s new Voiced Tone VTH-59 humbucker and VTS-63 single coils, while staggered locking machineheads and a CFA III tremolo complete the spec.

The G280DX is available now for $699 - Cort Guitars has more.