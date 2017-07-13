Summer NAMM 2017: Blackstar celebrates 10th Anniversary with limited-edition valve combos

SUMMER NAMM 2017: It’s hard to believe it, but Blackstar is now 10 years old, and to celebrate, the Brit amp co has launched a trio of 10W combos, based on three of its most iconic lines: Artisan, Artist and Series One.

Each amp features a footswitchable clean and boost or overdrive setting, reverb, speaker-emulated output and effects loop, plus a Celestion 70/80 speaker.

Read more: Blackstar Studio 10 EL34 Combo

Limited to just 1,000 units per model and at £499 apiece, these could prove rather desirable.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and pay Blackstar Amps a visit for more info.