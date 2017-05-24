Studio One 3.5 offers low-latency performance that “eliminates the need for hardware DSP”

Version 3.5 of PreSonus’s Studio One DAW is here and, among other things (there are said to be 60 new features and enhancements) it promises to eliminate the need for hardware DSP by providing low-latency software monitoring.

The audio engine has been redesigned so that, if you’re using a high-speed audio interface, you can stay within the native processing domain. Dropout Protection is said to reduce the risk of audio dropouts (even at small buffer settings), and we’re told that you should be able to play your virtual instruments with unnoticeable latency.

Other enhancements include a completely redesigned Project page in the Professional version of Studio One 3.5, and undo functionality across the entire mixer. There’s also the Fat Channel XT plugin, which integrates with the StudioLive Series III mixer, and better integration with Notion, PreSonus’s scoring application.

You can find out more on the PreSonus website. Studio One 3.5 is a free update for all Studio One 3.x users.