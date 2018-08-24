Striped and 12-string Strats headline Fender’s new Made in Japan guitar limited-editions

Fender’s Made in Japan electrics have long been held in high regard, but often restricted to their country of origin - but thankfully, The Big F has seen fit to launch a number of its more idiosyncratic models elsewhere for 2018.

The four MIJ models offer fresh takes on classic Fender guitar outlines, including a Striped Traditional Strat, the return of the Stratocaster XII, a Paisley-finished Jazzmaster and a Mahogany Offset Telecaster. Yum.

These will be available imminently in the USA, but the prospect of nabbing them elsewhere is TBC. See below for more details on each model, and check out Fender for further info.

FSR Traditional ’50s Stratocaster with Stripe

$799

PRESS RELEASE: For guitarists who must have original-era Strat® sound, look and feel, the Made in Japan Traditional Series ‘50s Stratocaster epitomizes the instrument during its second decade.

With authentic features including vintage-style pickups, synchronized tremolo bridge and 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard, the Traditional Strat feels like an old friend.

To top it all off, these limited-edition Strats sport custom competition stripes for added flair.

FSR MIJ Traditional Stratocaster XII

$899

PRESS RELEASE: With its jangly sound and classic contours, the Fender Made in Japan Stratocaster XII pays homage to the revered original 1965 Fender Electric XII.

Featuring Stratocaster standard single-coil pickups, a rosewood fingerboard, vintage-style tuners and a 12-string hardtail bridge, the limited-edition Fender Stratocaster XII has Fender tone and style to spare.

Made In Japan Traditional ’60s Jazzmaster

$999

PRESS RELEASE: Vintage-looking parts add to the characteristic looks and sound of the original, while the alnico single-coil pickups offer highly dynamic, articulate sound.

The Jazzmaster has a unique playing feel due to its standard scale-length and floating tremolo system.

Made In Japan Mahogany Offset Telecaster

$799

PRESS RELEASE: The Offset Telecaster originally debuted in the Fender Custom Shop and has since become a fan favorite.

The combination of a Jazzmaster® body with Telecaster neck and hardware is a match made in heaven for many players.

This new Japanese-made Offset Tele® features an all-mahogany body, mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard, vintage-style Tele bridge pickup and a soapbar rhythm pickup.