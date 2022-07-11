New footage confirms Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn learned the Master Of Puppets riff for his iconic guitar scene

Eddie Munson playing Metallica's Master Of Puppets guitar riff on a BC Rich Warlock in the nightmarish Upside Down of TV series Stranger Things may well become 2022's most iconic guitar moment. Now new candid footage above shows that British actor Joseph Quinn took the time to learn the riff for real.

In the clip above it looks like Quinn is rehearsing both his playing and moves for the scene in the final episode of Netflix's Stranger Things season four. Anyone who claims Master Of Puppets isn't a challenging song to learn is a liar or James Hetfield, so we're impressed with Quinn's extra efforts for the role. And clearly Metallica are impressed too because they posted this salute to him on TikTok recently.

If you fancy learning the riff for yourself, head over to our Master Of Puppets guitar riff lesson.