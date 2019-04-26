Strandberg debuts Boden Bass guitars

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Strandberg has announced the Boden Bass guitar series, bringing its headless designs to the low-end.

Available in four or five-string Original and Prog models, the Boden Bass was developed from the ground up.

The Boden Original combines a lightweight chambered swamp ash body with solid flame maple top and roasted maple neck and fretboard.

The Boden Prog focuses on more modern and aggressive styles, and utilises the same tonewoods but also features an ebony fretboard, plus an onboard preamp.

Price-wise, the Boden Original clocks in at $3,095 (four-string)/$3,195 (five-string), while the Boden Prog is $2,995 (four-string)/$3,095 (five-string).