Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo: these are the 10 guitarists who blew my mind

Following the tragic deaths of the only two singers they’d ever recorded with - original frontman Scott Weiland in 2015 and then Chester Bennington one-and-a-half years later - Stone Temple Pilots found themselves at a crossroads.

In light of the double loss of two legendary rock frontmen, fans would have been well within their rights to assume the band’s days were officially over...

“I would have been one of those people!” admits guitarist Dean DeLeo, talking to MusicRadar ahead of their appearance at this year’s Download Festival – this visit marking their first in almost a decade.

Last year, the band released their first album with new frontman Jeff Gutt in place, though truth be told his fallen comrades are never far from thought...

“Yeah… there are no words to describe what we’ve been through as a band. Scott and Chester were two people that were so impactful on my life personally and professionally. To have shared the intimacy of making music together? Those guys are in my heart and in my head daily.”

The decision to continue was not taken lightly, the surviving members taking their time to find the right person to help continue their legacy. After countless auditions, they realised there was something about Jeff Gutt’s voice and persona that worked perfectly within their alt-rock psychedelia. Last year’s self-titled seventh full-length made it crystal-clear this band were far from done.

We had a lot left in us. We had to do the catalogue justice with someone who could sing beautifully, not emulate, but just sound powerful in themselves

“There was never any shortage of material with my brother Robert [DeLeo, bass] and I,” explains Dean.

“We had a lot left in us. We had to do the catalogue justice with someone who could sing beautifully, not emulate, but just sound powerful in themselves. More importantly, we needed to find someone to write with. It was about simple things like making music and laughing together. A lot of the time with Jeff was spent doing just that, almost for a year before we said, ‘Okay, hey man... would you like to be in the band?’

“Jeff is extraordinarily talented. He’s a true singer. And Scott was too, same as Chester. We had to go through a lot of people to find the right energy, almost looking for the voice of a crooner.

“His range is incredible, but what meant more to us was his ability to write. On that first day at Robert’s house, we threw five songs at him and the melodies he came up with that afternoon are the ones you hear on the record.”

While some things have evidently changed for the guitarist, others have not. He tells MusicRadar he’s been “using pretty much the same rig since 1990” and that it’s “a bit involved”.

Assembled during the writing period for their Core debut, DeLeo felt it was exactly the sound he had been looking for and has happily stuck with it ever since - using a blend of overdriven and clean amps to ensure his notes ring loud and clear...

“I run a VHT Classic stereo amp, which has the option of 50 or 100 watts,” he explains, opting for the lower output going out at 16-ohms into two stereo 4x12 cabinets.

“I also have an AC30 that is set very clean and chimey - that’s what you hear when I back off the volume on my guitar… it’s really clear, even with a Les Paul. So it’s the VHT in stereo and the Vox in the middle.

“The VHT goes into a Demeter unit - James Demeter does some beautiful amps and preamps. I use his preamp to get make sure my clean, dirty and loud blast-off lead tones are all sounding nice. As for effects, I try to emulate a Leslie sound with a Boss CE-1 chorus. I’ve also started using Seymour Duncan pedals, one for a slapback echo and another Leslie kind of thing because my CE-1 is so old.”

Stone Temple Pilots play the following UK dates in June:

12 June 2019 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

13 June 2019 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

15 June 2019 - Download Festival, Donington