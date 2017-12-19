Steel Panther’s Satchel and Lexxi Foxx: the secrets to a successful guitarist-bassist partnership

Okay, let’s address the elephant in the room: getting anything resembling a sensible answer from Steel Panther’s Satchel and Lexxi is pretty darn difficult.

The hair metal parodists aren’t in the business of giving dull interviews, and that was most certainly the case when we sat down with them and asked the pair to share the secrets of a successful guitarist-bassist partnership. After all, given that the Panther now fill arenas with their own UK headline shows, we’d say Satchel and Lexxi are certainly doing something right.

We start off by asking the pair to list some of their favourite guitar-bass partnerships. What follows below spewed out of their mouths in a near non-stop stream of consciousness that veered violently from the sublime to the ridiculous…

Lexxi: “I’ll say Rudy Sarzo and Steve Vai as my favourite bass-guitar partnership.”

Satchel: “Sarzo and Vai, that’s your number one?”

Lexxi: “I don’t know if it’s number one, but I would say Rhoads and Rudy Sarzo. That’s pretty good. Here’s my answer, anybody who Rudy Sarzo played with. That’s my top five. Okay, so Vivian Campbell and Rudy Sarzo. Adrian Vandenburg and Rudy Sarzo. Rudy Sarzo played on our record called Wrong Side Of The Tracks, so my number one is Rudy Sarzo and Satchel.

“Wow, I did that way better than I thought I would. Rudy Sarzo looks pretty cool, he moves bitchin’ on stage and he played with the best guitarists in the world. He holds it down; he holds the fort down.”