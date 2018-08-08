Steel Panther court controversy with Pussy Melter signature distortion pedal

Following accusations of sexism and an online petition, TC Electronic recently pulled its Pussy Melter TonePrint for Steel Panther guitarist Satchel - but now the band has retaliated by issuing a standalone Pussy Melter distortion pedal.

Made in the USA, the pedal features four knobs dubbed Dirty, Sizzle, Booty and Load; plus a toggle switch, which offers a choice of Moist and Gushing. Yeesh.

The band have issued a statement in accompaniment of the pedal, detailing their love for freedom of speech… and eargasms.

“We respect and love the freedom of speech afforded to all citizens in the US. We support the right for all people to express themselves no matter where they are in the world. We welcome all races, genders and sexual orientations at our shows - shows that celebrate everyone’s individuality through partying, and of course a love of heavy metal.

“As clearly stated by Satchel when it was originally developed, the sound being created by the Pussy Melter tone pack was intended to bring pleasure to females who heard it. Steel Panther is happy to announce that we are now offering pleasurable eargasms to everyone.”

If you really want to be that guy, the limited-edition pedal is available to preorder from the band’s official site for $199, and will only be available until 1 October 2018.

Since the controversy, TC Electronic has reissued Satchel’s original TonePrint under the name Repeat Offender.

Braids guitarist Raphaelle Standell-Preston recently explained why she called out TC Electronic and Steel Panther, and detailed the abuse she had received as a result of taking a stand.