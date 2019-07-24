Star Singer Slides utilise a secret crackle glaze technique to improve their tone

Guitar slides come in a variety of materials - most commonly glass, metal and ceramic - but we’re betting you’ve never seen any quite like this.

Star Singer Slides, based in Glastonbury, UK, utilise a secret crackle glaze technique to not only give its hand-made ceramic slides a unique look, but also improve their tone.

The high-gloss finish results in a smooth, quiet glide across the strings, while the ceramic construction promises a warm and bright tone in between glass and metal.

(Image credit: Star Singer Slides)

Builder Dolfinn Ruby Star Singer (yes, that is his real name) reckons each slide offers optimum weight to thickness ratio for improved resonance while retaining agility.

Three finishes are available - Blue Lagoon, Desert and Jet - in four sizes: large, medium, small and short, priced at £15.99 each.

Head over to Star Singer Slides for more info.