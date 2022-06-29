SSL releases an X-rated gating plugin that’s designed to be precise and intuitive

SSL has added another plugin to its burgeoning Complete subscription bundle, the X-Gate.

Featuring a rolling waveform graph, mid/side processing options and tweakable hysteresis using independent open and closed thresholds, this channels SSL’s knowledge of hardware gates, and is said to be suitable for musicians and content creators alike.

Other features include variable lookahead times and the promise of zero additional latency at the lowest setting, making X-Gate suitable for tracking when you need to avoid mic bleed.

You can use the plugin in Expander mode when you need transparent gating, or Duck mode when you want to attenuate a signal when it reaches a certain threshold. Try it in combination with your DAW’s sidechain function for ‘intelligent’ ducking.

“Fast, snappy and precise, X-Gate is guaranteed to be your new workhorse plug-in for shaping drums and other instruments, adding punch to your mixes, and transparently fixing ghost notes, noise or room bleed,” says Jonathan Sandman, Plug-ins Product Manager at SSL.

X-Gate runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. As well as being included in the SSL Complete subscription ($15/month) you can also buy it on its own for the introductory price of $89 (regular price will be $89, starting 28 July).