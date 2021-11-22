Is Spotify about to launch a built-in karaoke feature that automatically reduces vocal levels in songs?

Thanks to Adele (possibly), Spotify has just removed the default shuffle option when you press play on an album page , but if rumours are to be believed, this isn’t the only change that the company is working on.

A Reddit user known as amethysts has posted a screengrab of what they claim shows the Spotify Mac app offering a feature called Sing Along. This appears to have three options - Off, More Vocal and Less Vocal - which could presumably be selected to set the amount of audible vocal in a song.

For this to be a Spotify feature, we’re guessing that it would have to use some kind of AI technology that can isolate and adjust the level of the vocals in real-time. Algoriddim has offered this in its djay app for over a year now via its Neural Mix tech , so it’s not inconceivable that something similar could be coming to Spotify.

What’s more, it’s worth noting that Spotify’s recently-added lyrics feature is provided by Musixmatch, which previously offered a vocal removal feature in its own app. This was later removed.

All that said, amethyst says that the buttons don’t actually do anything - apparently they were accessed via the Experimental Features menu on the Mac desktop version of Spotify, which isn’t available to us - so even if it is coming, the Sing Along feature could still be some way off.