Spitfire Audio “channels Afro-percussion through dub signals and free jazz” in new plugin instrument

Spitfire Audio is promising a new take on Afro-percussion with Tape Percussion, its latest sample-based instrument plugin.

Featuring the sound of the Nok Cultural Ensemble (NCE) and recorded at Ariwa Studios in South London, this is designed to blend diverse Afro-diasporic percussive traditions with glitching beats, and to “extend the futuristic pulse of dub technologies”.

Tape Percussion comes as an NKS-compatible plugin and features five one-shot jazz kits and six one-shot African percussion presets spread out across the keyboard. The eight drum loops and 69 atmospheric scenes, meanwhile, marry Caribbean rhythms to dub-inspired warps. Finally, there are a further 13 ‘tonal warped’ presets.

The content is presented in Spitfire Audio’s familiar plugin, which enables you to blend between clean and processed signals and adjust the amount of reverb and tape saturation. You can also control the release and attack.