Spitfire Audio’s free LABS Classic Synths plugin features vintage Minimoog, ARP, Pro-One and Juno-60 sounds

Spitfire Audio’s latest LABS release looks like a bit of a doozy - a free plugin full of vintage synth tones. Known as Classic Synths, it takes samples from the likes of the Minimoog, ARP Quadra, Sequential Pro-One and Roland Juno-60, compiling them into an easy-to-use package of warm and sometimes wobbly tones.

The interface will be familiar to anyone who's used a LABS instrument before, with controls kept to a minimum. There is scope for some tweaking, though, using the built-in filter and reverb.

The patch set is said to comprise “unstable, wave-like pads, characterful bass sounds and short, noisy plucks.”