Spitfire Audio’s free LABS Classic Synths plugin features vintage Minimoog, ARP, Pro-One and Juno-60 sounds

Pads, plucks, basses and more

Spitfire Audio’s latest LABS release looks like a bit of a doozy - a free plugin full of vintage synth tones. Known as Classic Synths, it takes samples from the likes of the Minimoog, ARP Quadra, Sequential Pro-One and Roland Juno-60, compiling them into an easy-to-use package of warm and sometimes wobbly tones.

The interface will be familiar to anyone who's used a LABS instrument before, with controls kept to a minimum. There is scope for some tweaking, though, using the built-in filter and reverb.

The patch set is said to comprise “unstable, wave-like pads, characterful bass sounds and short, noisy plucks.”

Like all other LABS instruments, Classic Synths is completely free and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more on the Spitfire Audio (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I'm the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I've been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I've also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

