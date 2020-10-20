Spencer Davis of The Spencer Davis Group dies aged 81

Spencer Davis, founder of The Spencer David Group, passed away from pneumonia on 19 October, aged 81.

He was the Swansea-born vocalist, guitarist and harmonica player in the 1960s beat band who enjoyed consecutive number one UK hits in 1966 with Keep On Running and Somebody Help Me, both written by Jackie Edwards and featuring Steve Winwood on lead vocals.

But it was Davis on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, Winwood on vocals, lead guitar and organ with his older brother, bassist Mervyn 'Muff' Winwood who would pen what would become the band's signature song the following year with Gimme Some Lovin'.

Steve Winwood would leave the band that year to form Traffic, but The Spencer David group continued until 1969 before David and drummer Pete York restarted another version of the band between 1973 and 1974.

Davis would lead various versions of the band over the years, and was touring alongside York and the Miller Anderson Band in 2017. Davis launched a short-lived solo career in the '70s before taking on an executive role at Island Records. He would go on to work with Island artists as a promoter including Bob Marley and the solo career of his old bandmate, Steve Winwood.

RIP Spencer Davis. He lead a magnificent band, one of the greats of the 60s, along with Muff and Steve Winwood. Keep in Running and Gimme Some Lovin’ we’re r&b classics. He drove soul into the white rock sound of the time. #SpencerDavis pic.twitter.com/LmAM9xXYKvOctober 20, 2020