Spector balances classic with updated features for its new Euro RST basses

Four and five-string basses with Aguilar electronics

Spector Basses has revealed its new Euro RST Series of four and five-string instruments, featuring updated tonewoods, Aguilar electronics and new stain finish options. 

The Sienna Stain, Turquoise Tide, and Sundown Glow bass guitars all feature a soft matte finish on flame maple top and empresswood back.

A three-piece roasted maple neck & fingerboard features, with neck-through construction.

Aguilar Super Double pickups and OBP-2 pre-amps are said to bring an added mid-range focus to the tonality here and additional features for these basses include Gotoh GB-350 tuners, an aluminium locking bridge and chrome hardware. 

The Euro RST basses also come with a padded Spector branded gigbag. 

The four-string retails for £2429 and and £2,539 for the five-string with stock expected in late October 2021. For more info visit Spector Basses.

