Spector commemorates 40th anniversary with limited-edition 1977 Euro bass

Spector is celebrating 40 years of top-quality basses with the limited-edition 1977 Euro 4LE, based on the company’s very first model.

It offers neck-through construction and a body crafted from solid American walnut with a light centre band.

Read more: Spector Koa Euro4 LX

A three-piece maple neck runs through the entire length of the bass, while the 24-fret rosewood fingerboard is inlaid with fret markers measured to the exact dimensions of those on the original.

Elsewhere, a DiMarzio P pickup is onboard, but updated with the latest Tone Pump active tone circuit, while a lightweight zinc brass alloy Spector bridge is also onboard.

The Spector Euro 4LE is available now for £2,450, but you’d better act fast: it’s only available to order throughout 2017 via Barnes & Mullins.