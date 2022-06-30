Spector adds to NX Dimension series with two new finishes

Spector’s NX Dimension series bass guitars - the brand’s first ever multi-scale instruments - have been creating the right kind of buzz since their launch last year, and now Spector has added to the line-up with two incredible looking finishes: Black & Blue and Inferno Red.

Both new options are available in the NX Dimension four and five-string versions, which are based around swamp ash body wings, faced with an ornate poplar burl top.

At the other end, there’s a combo of a five-piece maple, thru-body neck and 24-fret wenge fingerboard which, as mentioned, features a 34-36” scale length. This is met by Spector’s multi-scale bridge with individual saddles.

Electronically, the NS Dimension is fitted with a pair of Fishman Fluence humbuckers, which of course offer multi-voice response giving you everything from coil-split single coils to passive and mid-contoured active tones. As well as the multiple voices, there’s a master volume, blend and treble & bass cut/boost controls.

The new finishes are due to start shipping in the UK and Ireland from August 2022, and are priced at £1,930 for four-string models, and £2,032 for five-string versions.