Source Audio launches the Collider Delay+Reverb pedal

The growing popularity of the dual function effects pedal continues apace with Source Audio plucking 12 delay and reverb engines from its Nemesis Delay and Ventris Dual Reverb and incorporated them into the new Collider Delay+Reverb.

Think of the Collider as two pedals in one; there are dedicated footswitches for the delay and reverb sides, so the effects can be run independently or combined. There is also an "unlock" function that is accessed when the pedal is connected to the Neuro Mobile App and Neuro Desktop Editor, allowing you to run two delays or two reverbs simultaneously.

On the delay side of the pedal there are five delay engines with both vintage and modern tones. There is a tape delay inspired by the Maestro Echoplex, a "dark, jangly, warbling and distorted" oil-can delay, and a classic, bucket brigade circuit analogue delay. These are joined by digital delay and reverse delay for a soupçon of psychedelics.

The Collider's reverb side offers accurate models of spring, plate and Lexicon Hall reverbs, natural replications of large and small acoustic spaces, and more outré reverb effects such as shimmer (imagine this with reverse delay!), swell and E-Dome (aka Enormo-Dome).

The pedal has stereo inputs and outputs, is programmable with eight user presets (or 128 presets accessible via MIDI messages), integrated tap tempo (with 3-way beat division switch), Reverb Hold mode, full MIDI capability, external expression control, and external preset switching.

The Collider Delay+Reverb is available now, priced $349 (£289, €319)

