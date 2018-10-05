Source Audio debuts True Spring Reverb pedal

Source Audio has announced the True Spring reverb pedal , a compact, stereo pedal that teams spring reverb sims with tremolo effects, combining effects from the company’s well-reviewed Ventris Dual Reverb and Vertigo Tremolo.

Reverb options include vintage combo amp-style or the drippier sound of a tube-driven outboard spring tank, while each ’verb functions in conjunction with three tremolo effects: Opto, Bias and Harmonic.

The pedal also boasts stereo inputs and outputs, 56-bit processing, deep editing via the Neuro Editing app for mobile and desktop, true or buffered bypass, bypass trails, full MIDI functionality and external tap tempo/tremolo engage/bypass using the Source Audio Tap Switch. Phewph.

The True Spring Reverb is available now for $229. Take a trip to Source Audio for more info.