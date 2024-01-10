Live music enters the metaverse with Soundscape's "groundbreaking" VR music platform

It's admittedly been a while since we've heard the word 'metaverse'; the concept was the talk of the technology world early last year, but interest in the virtual world seemed to wane in the latter half of 2023.

Soundscape, the brand behind a VR music platform debuted at CES 2024, are hoping to change all that with the launch of a musical metaverse that allows fans to experience virtual performances from artists and DJs.

Though the platform originally launched in 2017, Soundscape has revealed a newly-updated version of its metaverse with enhanced graphics and play mechanics built on Unreal Engine 5, an advanced 3D computer graphics engine used in the development of video games and movies.

Soundscape partners with artists to create unique VR concert experiences for their fans. A number of popular artists have partnered with Soundscape to perform in the metaverse, including Deadmau5, Slash and Evanescence.

Soundscape creates a virtual music festival within the metaverse where users can explore, interact and experience VR performances using a personalized avatar

Designed to simulate an "interactive audiovisual environment", Soundscape creates a virtual music festival within the metaverse where users can explore, interact and experience VR performances using a personalized avatar. When they're not watching virtual concerts, their experience will be soundtracked by Soundscape's audio-reactive AI engine, which synchronizes the metaverse's lights and visual effects with music selected by the user from streaming services in real-time.

“We at Soundscape have a vision for the metaverse, one that amplifies human creativity and art through massively powerful immersive technology,” says Soundscape Founder and CEO Eric Alexander.

“The metaverse offers chances to create entirely new experiences – new artistic mediums – that defy what anyone has seen previously. With Soundscape, we’re pushing the boundaries of everything this technology has to offer.”

Priced at $39.99, Soundscape will be available for purchase and download exclusively on Steam for VR and PC on January 23, 2024.

Find out more on Soundscape's website.