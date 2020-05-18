Soundgarden's Matt Cameron and Taylor Momsen record Chris Cornell tribute

The surviving members of Soundgarden are clearly Taylor Momsen fans; the Pretty Reckless vocalist's performance with the band at last year's Chris Cornell tribute gig in LA was a highlight of the night.

Now the 26-year-old musician has joined drummer and current Pearl Jam member Matt Cameron for another Soundgarden cover to mark the third anniversary of Chris Cornell's passing.

Halfway There featured on what turned out to be Soundgarden's final studio album, 2012's King Animal (although the band demoed material for the follow-up) and this lockdown version sees Cameron playing a signature Fender Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster for guitar duties.