Soundgarden's Matt Cameron and Taylor Momsen record Chris Cornell tribute

The surviving members of Soundgarden are clearly Taylor Momsen fans; the Pretty Reckless vocalist's performance with the band at last year's Chris Cornell tribute gig in LA was a highlight of the night.
Now the 26-year-old musician has joined drummer and current Pearl Jam member Matt Cameron for another Soundgarden cover to mark the third anniversary of Chris Cornell's passing.
Classic interview
(Image credit: Scott Legato / Getty)
Halfway There featured on what turned out to be Soundgarden's final studio album, 2012's King Animal (although the band demoed material for the follow-up) and this lockdown version sees Cameron playing a signature Fender Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster for guitar duties.