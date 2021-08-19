SolidGoldFX unveils LYSIS MKII Polyphonic Synth Filter Fuzz Machine

A new fuzz pedal from SolidGoldFX is always good news, and the LYSIS MKII Polyphonic Octave Fuzz Modulator looks like it's taking the baton of the original LYSIS pedal to exciting new places.

The foundation of the LYSIS MKII is a a combination of gigital and analogue processing; a discrete FET preamp and high-gain fuzz circuit that then feeds into a digital polyphonic voice and filter generator, then back into a discrete transistor output stage.

(Image credit: SolidGoldFX)





The high-pass and low-pass filters remain from the first LYSIS model but they are now controlled by SolidGoldFX's new tap tempo LFO that's loaded with 33 different triangle, sine and square waveshapes coupled with 3 preset resonance settings. Offering you soft modulation or heavy, rhythmic sweeps for some seriously inspiring synth-fuzz sounds.

The Voice selector here has also expanded on the previous octave down setting with a new octave down/octave up voicing and SGFX’s Super Power Chord featuring octave down/fifth pitch shifting.

The LYSIS MKII Polyphonic Octave Fuzz Modulator is available now for £199 / $250. More info at SolidGoldFX.