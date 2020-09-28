Solar unveils new Artist Series guitars with premium specs

Ola Englund's Solar Guitars have released three new Artist Series electric guitar models featuring a Black Open Pore finish with 3-piece roasted maple necks and fingerboards with six- and seven-string options.

(Image credit: Solar)

The AB1.6BOP Artist LTD ( $/€ 1,199) six-string bolt on S-style model with a swamp ash body, thin-C neck profile neck and 25.5-inch scale neck, 24 stainless steel frets, Luminlay side dots, EverTune bridge, Solar locking tuners, and locking strap pins.

The Duncan Solar pickups feature a push/pull coil-split and three-way blade switch. The guitar includes a gigbag.

(Image credit: Solar)

The AB1.7BOP Artist LTD ( $/€ 1,299) features the same spec but with seven strings.

(Image credit: Solar)

The second new six-string Artist Series model is the V1.6RBOP Artist LTD ($/€ 1,199) is a V-shape with a set neck but offers the same impressive feature set elsewhere as the other two models.

For more info on Solar, head over to solar-guitars.com