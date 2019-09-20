Solar adds another two highly shreddable electrics to the Type S series

Ola Englund's Solar Guitars has dropped another two super-shreddable electric guitars to the Type S series – the S1.6 Poplar Purple Burl and the S2.6FBL Flame Blue Matte.

Both guitars are typified by the Type S series' aggressive contouring and weaponised reverse headstock. Both share an incredible spec for the price. And anyone who has played one of Solar's Type S guitars will know what they are in for – great playability, powerful tone . . . In sum, a guitar built for metal.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The Type S1.6 Poplar Purple Burl has a mahogany body with a quite stunning poplar burl top, and a five-ply maple and jotoba neck and ebony fretboard with the Solar logo inlay at the 12th fret.

The neck-through construction gives it a real premium feel.

The hardware and electronics are pretty tasty too, with 18:1 Solar locking tuners and an EverTune bridge, and two Duncan Solar pickups in neck and bridge.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The Type S2.6FBL in Flame Blue Matte shares much of the S1.6's DNA. The scale is the same, the Solar Duncan humbuckers with five-way blade switch and volume and tone controls. You've also got the super-fast neck with 24 extra jumbo frets and a very flat 13.78-inch fretboard radius that is tailor-made for those whose playing style is set to perpetual burn.

The S2.6FBL's mahogany body is finished with a flame maple veneer on top, the neck is set, and it comes fitted with a neat hard-tail bridge and 18:1 Grover tuners.

These new Type S electrics are available to order now and ship around Halloween.

The S2.6FBL is priced at €749 (£659, $825 approx) while the S1.6 Poplar Purple Burl retails for €1,199 (£1,059, $1,320 approx).

See Solar Guitars for more details.