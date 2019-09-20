Solar adds another two highly shreddable electrics to the Type S series

Ola Englund's Solar Guitars has dropped another two super-shreddable electric guitars to the Type S series – the S1.6 Poplar Purple Burl and the S2.6FBL Flame Blue Matte.
Both guitars are typified by the Type S series' aggressive contouring and weaponised reverse headstock. Both share an incredible spec for the price. And anyone who has played one of Solar's Type S guitars will know what they are in for – great playability, powerful tone . . . In sum, a guitar built for metal.
The Type S1.6 Poplar Purple Burl has a mahogany body with a quite stunning poplar burl top, and a five-ply maple and jotoba neck and ebony fretboard with the Solar logo inlay at the 12th fret.
The neck-through construction gives it a real premium feel.
The hardware and electronics are pretty tasty too, with 18:1 Solar locking tuners and an EverTune bridge, and two Duncan Solar pickups in neck and bridge.
The Type S2.6FBL in Flame Blue Matte shares much of the S1.6's DNA. The scale is the same, the Solar Duncan humbuckers with five-way blade switch and volume and tone controls. You've also got the super-fast neck with 24 extra jumbo frets and a very flat 13.78-inch fretboard radius that is tailor-made for those whose playing style is set to perpetual burn.
The S2.6FBL's mahogany body is finished with a flame maple veneer on top, the neck is set, and it comes fitted with a neat hard-tail bridge and 18:1 Grover tuners.
These new Type S electrics are available to order now and ship around Halloween.
The S2.6FBL is priced at €749 (£659, $825 approx) while the S1.6 Poplar Purple Burl retails for €1,199 (£1,059, $1,320 approx).
See Solar Guitars for more details.