Solar Guitars unveils Floyd Rose-equipped A1.6FRC model

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has announced yet another addition to its burgeoning range with the Floyd Rose-equipped A1.6FRC, which the press release excitedly claims to be the “the most evil and stealth-looking guitar yet seen on Earth”.

Besides the Floyd Rose Original 1000 double-locking vibrato system, the Carbon Matte Black-finished A1.6FRC also boasts Solar’s now-trademark specs, including an alder body, three-piece maple neck with ebony fingerboard, Luminlay side dots and Duncan Solar pickups.

The A1.6FRC is available to preorder now from Solar Guitars, and set to ship around 10 November.