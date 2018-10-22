More

Solar Guitars unveils Floyd Rose-equipped A1.6FRC model

By (, )

Top-spec appointments abound on Ola Englund’s latest electric

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has announced yet another addition to its burgeoning range with the Floyd Rose-equipped A1.6FRC, which the press release excitedly claims to be the “the most evil and stealth-looking guitar yet seen on Earth”.

Besides the Floyd Rose Original 1000 double-locking vibrato system, the Carbon Matte Black-finished A1.6FRC also boasts Solar’s now-trademark specs, including an alder body, three-piece maple neck with ebony fingerboard, Luminlay side dots and Duncan Solar pickups.

The A1.6FRC is available to preorder now from Solar Guitars, and set to ship around 10 November.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info