Solar Guitars goes low with A2.6FB Baritone

In another of its new-model-announcing frenzies, Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has unveiled the A2.6FB Baritone electric guitar, which is in addition to yesterday’s Evertune-equipped A1.8C eight-string.

The A-type baritone features a 26.5” scale ebony fingerboard on maple neck, and alder body with flamed maple veneer and matching headstock.

Other features include Solar 18:1 tuners, super-jumbo frets and a pair of coil-splittable Duncan Solar humbuckers.

The A2.6FB is available from early April 2019 for $/€749 in a Flame Trans Black Matte finish from Solar Guitars.