Solar Guitars unveils its first eight-string, the Evertune-equipped A1.8C

Solar Guitars - the none-more-metal brand of YouTube hero Ola Englund - has announced its first ever eight-string electric guitar, the A1.8C.

The A1.8C is most notable for its mammoth Evertune bridge, which promises dead-on tuning stability, while it’s spec’d up to Ola’s usual meticulous standards elsewhere.

So, that means an ebony fingerboard, Solar 18: locking tuners, stainless steel frets, two coil-splittable Duncan Solar humbuckers and, crucially, a 27” scale length.

The A1.8C ships from early April 2019 in Carbon Black Matte finish for $/€1,299 - see Solar Guitars for more.