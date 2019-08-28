Solar flexes its shred credentials with three new Type G electrics

Solar Guitars has unveiled three super-shreddable singlecut electric guitars for the Type G series.

The three electrics each share the brand's signature spear-point reversed headstock, aggressive body contouring, sculpted heel, and electronics. Duncan Solar humbuckers are equipped in neck and bridge positions, with two volume controls and one tone. Volume pots offer push/pull switching between series and parallel wiring.

The Type G electrics have a 24.75-inch scale, with 24 extra-jumbo frets, and thin C-profile necks, ebony fretboards with signature Solar inlay at the 12th fret and glow-in-the-dark side markers, and locking tuners.

But Solar Guitars, the brainchild of Swedish metal veteran Ola Englund (The Haunted), always offers some nice spec options and a choice of tonewoods.

Let's see what we have here . . .

GC1.6T-FAB

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The GC1.6T-FAB could use a more catchy name – these all could – but the Flame Amber Burst finish definitely pulls focus from its carbon noir siblings. It has a solid mahogany body with a flame maple finish and set mahogany neck, one-ply cream binding around body and headstock, a locking Tonepros tune-o-matic bridge and gold hardware.

RRP £820 approx (€,$899)

GC1.6C

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The GC1.6C has an alder body and comes in suitably necro Carbon Black Matt finish. It, too, has a mahogany neck, and the big difference separating this from the rest is its EverTune bridge, which is a regular feature in Englund's designs and a great piece of hardware once you get to grips with it.

RRP £910 approx (€,$999)

GC2.6TB

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The GC2.6TB rounds out the collection with a swamp ash body with a Trans Black Matte finish. It has one-ply black binding around body and headstock, and like the GC1.6T-FAB has a tune-o-matic bridge.

RRP £725 (€, $799)

We would expect these to be incredibly playable, great value, surprisingly versatile, and an interesting case study in how different tonewoods with similar construction and electrics can shape a guitar's sound.

See Solar Guitars for more details.