Solar Guitars unveil new distressed models

Ola Englund's Solar Guitars brand continues to go from strength to strength, and these two new distressed finish Type A models look to continue the good work.

The A1.6D LTD ($/€1199 and A1.7D LTD ($/€1299) boast Distressed Natural Matte finishes to give them a worn-in but premium look that fans of Washburn's N4 Nuno Bettencourt signature will appreciate. And even the hardware is distressed.

Limited to 200 instruments of each model, the two 26.5" scale six and seven-string designs feature the Solar Type A alder body, three-piece maple neck with a Thin C profile and ebony fingerboard.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Premium hardware includes stainless steel frets and the EverTune bridge that works like a charm for making tuning woes a thing of the past. Both guitars feature Luminlay side dots as fret markers (also found on Misha Mansoor's signature Jackson) that could make them great options for low stage lighting.

Pickups are Duncan Solar humbuckers and the package is rounded out with a gigbag and hand signed / numbered certificate.

For more info visit Solar Guitars and for more on Ola Englund and his work with Solar, check out our interview.