Softube’s Monoment Bass plugin promises modern, mix-ready electronic bass sounds for today’s producers

Softube is correct when it says that, along with the beat, the bassline is the foundation of most modern electronic productions, so it’s important that you get it right. And, it just so happens that the company has a new plugin that it says will help you to do precisely that: Monoment Bass. This is designed to produce mix-ready, contemporary electronic bass sounds with the minimum of fuss.

It all starts with the source sound, of course, and in the case of Monoment Bass that’s a selection of high-quality samples from “rare and boutique” hardware synths. You can blend two sources to create your bass tone.

A range of pro-produced presets is included – from the likes of Madison Mars, Vandalism, Sample Tools by Cr2, WA production, Black Octopus and Function Loops – so you may well be able to get the sound you’re looking for with little or no tweaking. However, if you do want to tinker, there are plenty of options available to you.

These include an Ageing knob, which adds analogue-style sonic imperfections, a third noise source and a filter. Effects include analogue distortion, ambience and EQ, while there’s also a simple multiband compressor and a spatialisation tool.

Monoment Bass runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available now for the introductory price of $79. This will rise to $99 on July 11. Find out more and download a demo on the Softube website.