Softube’s Vocoder plugin does what you’d expect, and possibly a bit more

By ( , , ) published

Vintage sounds with a modern twist

Softube has introduced Vocoder, a new plugin that delivers exactly what its name implies.

Offering the look and feel of a vintage vocoder, this features a six-voice carrier synth with four selectable waveforms, MIDI capability, an Attack Hold Decay envelope and a Freeze section that enables rhythmic hold of certain formants. You can do this manually, via MIDI or with DAW sync.

The effect is designed to deliver all the vintage vocoder sounds you’d expect, with Softube also promising some contemporary innovations.

Vocoder is available now for the introductory price of €79 (demo available). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. 

Find out more on the Softube website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
