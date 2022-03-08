Softube’s Vocoder plugin does what you’d expect, and possibly a bit more

Softube has introduced Vocoder, a new plugin that delivers exactly what its name implies.

Offering the look and feel of a vintage vocoder, this features a six-voice carrier synth with four selectable waveforms, MIDI capability, an Attack Hold Decay envelope and a Freeze section that enables rhythmic hold of certain formants. You can do this manually, via MIDI or with DAW sync.

The effect is designed to deliver all the vintage vocoder sounds you’d expect, with Softube also promising some contemporary innovations.

Vocoder is available now for the introductory price of €79 (demo available). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.