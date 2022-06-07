Softube channels Roland’s SH-101 for its Model 82 synth plugin

You don’t need to be a synth historian to work out that Model 82, the latest instrument plugin from the Softube stable, is designed to emulate Roland’s classic SH-101.

The name (the 101 was released in 1982) and the interface both give the game away, as does the majority of the feature set. Softube’s plugin is said to precisely model the sound of the hardware while making the sequencer and arpeggiator more DAW-friendly.

There are a few additional features, such as stereo doubling and drive, but for the most part this looks like a loving nostalgia trip. Even the original red, silver and blue colour schemes are emulated.

As well as the standard version of Model 82, those who buy it will also get five modules to run in Softube Modular. It’s available now for the introductory price of €79 (regular price will be €99) and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.