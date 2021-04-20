Softube brings back the Roland Juno-106 synth as the Model 84 plugin, promising “the sound of the ‘80s”

Despite what George Orwell predicted, 1984 wasn’t all bad - particularly if you were a synth fan. This was the year in which Roland released its classic Juno-106, which became one of the most celebrated electronic instruments of the decade, and it’s now been lovingly recreated by Softube as the Model 84 plugin.

This promises to recreate every element of the Juno-106’s six-voice architecture right down to component level, with a few new features thrown in to spice things up. The iconic factory presets are here - as used on a multitude of hit records - and we’re told to expect authentically modelled mod- and pitchwheel assignments, filter tracking and proper voice allocation.

The result, we’re assured, is a synth that behaves and sounds just like the original, but then goes beyond it with an extended unison mode, velocity and aftertouch support and an expanded control panel.

As well as working as a VST/AU/AAX plugin on PC and Mac, Model 84 is also compatible with Softube’s Modular and Amp Room platforms.

Find out more on the Softube website. Model 84 has a full price of €159 but is currently available for €99.