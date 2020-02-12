Softube and Marshall go the extra mile as they model The Beast, Kerry King’s signature amp

Plugin developer Softube and legendary guitar amp manufacturer Marshall have been cosying up to each other for more than five years now , and their partnership has just yielded another couple of products.

First up, there’s the Marshall 2203KK, an emulation of thrash master Kerry King’s signature amp, known affectionately as The Beast. This offers a component-modelled take on the hardware - including the KT88 power tubes and hand-wired circuit - but is also the result of time spent in the studio and on the road with Kerry capturing cabinet responses and mic combinations for live and recording purposes.

Then there’s the Marshall Plexi Super Lead 1959. Making its debut as a native plugin, this is modelled on Marshall’s own reference unit - a pristine 1967 amp from the company’s museum - and is paired with a 1960BHW 4x12” cabinet for an authentic ‘60s flavour. That said, it’s said to be capable of producing more modern tones, too.

The Kerry King Signature and Marshall Plexi Super Lead 1959 are available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Both are currently being offered for the discounted price of €99 each (regular prices will be €149) and you can download demos.