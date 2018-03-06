Softube aims to put a Weiss-like grip on your mastering with new plugins

Weiss is famous for its mastering processors, and now Softube is bringing them to your DAW with a couple of officially-licensed plugins.

Leading the way is the DS1-MK3, which combines mastering compression, limiting and de-essing. This features presets from renowned mastering engineer Bob Katz, and is a line-by-line code port of the digital original. It’s available now for the introductory price of $499 (regular price $549).

Buy the DS1-MK3 and you also get the Weiss MM-1 mastering maximizer. This simplified tool enables you to choose you limiting flavour (Transparent, Loud, Punch, Wide and De-ess) and then dial in the amount of processing you want to apply. It’s “impossible to make it sound bad,” says Softube. If you want to buy the MM-1 on its own you can currently do so for $179 (regular price is $199).

The Weiss MM-1 is also available as part of Softube’s Plugin Collection Volume 2, an expanded bundle of processing tools. This now includes the Preset Collection and management system, making it easier than ever to find the sound you’re looking for. The collection costs $499.

As if that wasn’t enough, Softube’s Console 1 now offers extra layers of integration with Cubase 9.5, and there’s a new Spring Reverb for the company’s Modular platform.

You can find out more and download demos were applicable on the Softube website.