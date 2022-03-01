Snarky Puppy’s Bill Laurance performs What’s Going On on the new Rhodes MK8

We’ve given you the specs, images and eye-watering price, but if you really want to know what the new Rhodes MK8 electric piano is all about, you need to hear it being played in anger in a performance setting.

Happily, you can now do precisely that, thanks to Snarky Puppy keyboard player Bill Laurance’s impromptu cover of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On being uploaded to YouTube.

Laurance was joined on stage at London’s Ronnie Scott’s by members of British jazz-funk outfit Incognito during a recent Rhodes MK8 launch event. Their seven-minute jam has echoes of Donny Hathaway’s cover of What’s Going On , though we believe that his version - taken from his classic Live album - was played on a Wurlitzer.

Laurance has definitely put his own stamp on the song now, though: check it out above.

The Snarky Puppy man first got his hands on the MK8 last year, calling it "beautiful... a really serious instrument".