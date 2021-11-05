Slipknot return with furious new song The Chapeltown Rag

If Jim Root's new Charvel guitars didn't hint at it, Slipknot are officially back; and they've returned with a raw new song The Chapeltown Rag that harks back to their Iowa album.

"It’s a punisher man. It's classic Slipknot," says Corey Taylor. "And it's frenetic. But lyrically, it's coming from a point of talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself. And the different ways that these manipulations can try to pull us in different directions, in the fact that we're all becoming addicts to it, which is very, very dangerous.”

"The Chapeltown Rag facilitates a sort of mindset that you're going to like: it's along the barnburner side of thing,” adds his bandmate Shawn 'Clown' Crahan.

The song was recorded during Slipknot for their yet-to-be-announced new album.